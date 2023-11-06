The Boston College Eagles (0-0) go up against the Fairfield Stags (0-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on ACC Network Extra.

Boston College vs. Fairfield Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Boston College Stats Insights

The Eagles shot 43.7% from the field last season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 44.1% the Stags allowed to opponents.

Boston College went 10-3 when it shot higher than 44.1% from the field.

The Eagles were the 241st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Stags ranked 241st.

Last year, the Eagles recorded 66.6 points per game, only 0.6 more points than the 66 the Stags allowed.

Boston College had a 10-4 record last season when putting up more than 66 points.

Boston College Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Boston College played worse when playing at home last year, putting up 66.4 points per game, compared to 68.5 per game in road games.

The Eagles ceded 67.4 points per game last season at home, which was 9.1 fewer points than they allowed in road games (76.5).

Boston College made 5.4 threes per game with a 27.7% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 1.1 fewer threes and 11.4% points worse than it averaged in road games (6.5, 39.1%).

