The Boston College Eagles (0-0) go up against the Fairfield Stags (0-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on ACC Network Extra.

Boston College vs. Fairfield Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts
  • TV: ACC Network Extra

Boston College Stats Insights

  • The Eagles shot 43.7% from the field last season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 44.1% the Stags allowed to opponents.
  • Boston College went 10-3 when it shot higher than 44.1% from the field.
  • The Eagles were the 241st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Stags ranked 241st.
  • Last year, the Eagles recorded 66.6 points per game, only 0.6 more points than the 66 the Stags allowed.
  • Boston College had a 10-4 record last season when putting up more than 66 points.

Boston College Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively Boston College played worse when playing at home last year, putting up 66.4 points per game, compared to 68.5 per game in road games.
  • The Eagles ceded 67.4 points per game last season at home, which was 9.1 fewer points than they allowed in road games (76.5).
  • Boston College made 5.4 threes per game with a 27.7% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 1.1 fewer threes and 11.4% points worse than it averaged in road games (6.5, 39.1%).

Boston College Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Fairfield - Silvio O. Conte Forum
11/10/2023 @ Citadel - McAlister Field House
11/15/2023 Richmond - Silvio O. Conte Forum

