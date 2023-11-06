How to Watch Boston College vs. Fairfield on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Boston College Eagles (0-0) go up against the Fairfield Stags (0-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on ACC Network Extra.
Boston College vs. Fairfield Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: ACC Network Extra
Boston College Stats Insights
- The Eagles shot 43.7% from the field last season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 44.1% the Stags allowed to opponents.
- Boston College went 10-3 when it shot higher than 44.1% from the field.
- The Eagles were the 241st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Stags ranked 241st.
- Last year, the Eagles recorded 66.6 points per game, only 0.6 more points than the 66 the Stags allowed.
- Boston College had a 10-4 record last season when putting up more than 66 points.
Boston College Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Boston College played worse when playing at home last year, putting up 66.4 points per game, compared to 68.5 per game in road games.
- The Eagles ceded 67.4 points per game last season at home, which was 9.1 fewer points than they allowed in road games (76.5).
- Boston College made 5.4 threes per game with a 27.7% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 1.1 fewer threes and 11.4% points worse than it averaged in road games (6.5, 39.1%).
Boston College Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Fairfield
|-
|Silvio O. Conte Forum
|11/10/2023
|@ Citadel
|-
|McAlister Field House
|11/15/2023
|Richmond
|-
|Silvio O. Conte Forum
