Boston College vs. Fairfield: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 6
The Boston College Eagles face the Fairfield Stags on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams. The matchup airs on ACC Network Extra.
In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Boston College vs. Fairfield matchup.
Boston College vs. Fairfield Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra
Boston College vs. Fairfield Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Boston College Moneyline
|Fairfield Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Boston College (-13.5)
|131.5
|-1200
|+750
|FanDuel
|Boston College (-13.5)
|132.5
|-1400
|+760
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Boston College vs. Fairfield Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Boston College put together a 14-16-0 ATS record last year.
- Eagles games hit the over 18 out of 30 times last season.
- Fairfield put together a 12-13-0 record against the spread last year.
- Stags games went over the point total 12 out of 25 times last year.
