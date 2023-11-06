The Boston College Eagles face the Fairfield Stags on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams. The matchup airs on ACC Network Extra.

Boston College vs. Fairfield Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts

Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

Boston College vs. Fairfield Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Boston College Moneyline Fairfield Moneyline BetMGM Boston College (-13.5) 131.5 -1200 +750 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Boston College (-13.5) 132.5 -1400 +760 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Boston College vs. Fairfield Betting Trends (2022-23)

Boston College put together a 14-16-0 ATS record last year.

Eagles games hit the over 18 out of 30 times last season.

Fairfield put together a 12-13-0 record against the spread last year.

Stags games went over the point total 12 out of 25 times last year.

