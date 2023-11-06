Monday's contest that pits the Boston College Eagles (0-0) against the Fairfield Stags (0-0) at Silvio O. Conte Forum has a projected final score of 71-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Boston College, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on November 6.

The matchup has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Boston College vs. Fairfield Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Where: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Silvio O. Conte Forum

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Boston College vs. Fairfield Score Prediction

Prediction: Boston College 71, Fairfield 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Boston College vs. Fairfield

Computer Predicted Spread: Boston College (-8.1)

Boston College (-8.1) Computer Predicted Total: 133.8

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Boston College Performance Insights

Last year, Boston College was 312th in the nation on offense (66.6 points scored per game) and 179th on defense (70.2 points allowed).

Last year, the Eagles were 241st in the nation in rebounds (30.8 per game) and 185th in rebounds conceded (31.3).

With 12.5 assists per game last year, Boston College was 221st in the nation.

With 5.7 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 31.9% from downtown last season, the Eagles were 329th and 305th in the country, respectively, in those categories.

Defensively, Boston College was 300th in college basketball in 3-pointers conceded per game at 8.3 last season. It was 18th-worst in 3-point percentage conceded at 36.8%.

The Eagles attempted 31.5% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line last year, and 68.5% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 23% of the Eagles' baskets were 3-pointers, and 77% were 2-pointers.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.