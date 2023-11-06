Monday's game between the Boston College Eagles (0-0) and Holy Cross Crusaders (0-0) matching up at Silvio O. Conte Forum has a projected final score of 67-58 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Boston College, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 5:00 PM ET on November 6.

The Eagles went 16-17 last season.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Boston College vs. Holy Cross Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts

Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: ACC Network X

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Boston College vs. Holy Cross Score Prediction

Prediction: Boston College 67, Holy Cross 58

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Boston College Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Eagles scored 65.9 points per game last season (160th in college basketball) and allowed 66.7 (241st in college basketball) for a -27 scoring differential overall.

Offensively, Boston College tallied 62.3 points per game last year in conference tilts. As a comparison, its overall average (65.9 points per game) was 3.6 PPG higher.

At home, the Eagles put up 4.8 more points per game last year (67.9) than they did away from home (63.1).

When playing at home, Boston College allowed 7.9 fewer points per game (64.6) than away from home (72.5).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.