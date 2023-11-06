The Boston College Eagles (0-0) are heavy, 13.5-point favorites against the Fairfield Stags (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ACC Network Extra. The matchup's point total is set at 131.5.

Boston College vs. Fairfield Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Where: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Silvio O. Conte Forum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Boston College -13.5 131.5

Boston College Betting Records & Stats

In 23 of 30 games last season, Boston College and its opponents scored more than 131.5 points.

Boston College games had an average of 136.8 points last season, 5.3 more than the over/under for this game.

Boston College covered 14 times in 30 games with a spread last season.

Boston College was the moneyline favorite nine total times last season. It went 5-4 in those games.

The Eagles played as a moneyline favorite of -1200 or shorter in just two games last season, and they lost both.

Based on this game's moneyline, Boston College has an implied win probability of 92.3%.

Boston College vs. Fairfield Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 131.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 131.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Boston College 23 76.7% 66.6 131.5 70.2 136.2 135.2 Fairfield 10 40% 64.9 131.5 66.0 136.2 131.5

Additional Boston College Insights & Trends

Last year, the Eagles recorded just 0.6 more points per game (66.6) than the Stags gave up (66.0).

When Boston College totaled more than 66.0 points last season, it went 7-6 against the spread and 10-4 overall.

Boston College vs. Fairfield Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Boston College 14-16-0 0-2 18-12-0 Fairfield 12-13-0 2-0 12-13-0

Boston College vs. Fairfield Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Boston College Fairfield 9-7 Home Record 7-6 4-7 Away Record 4-10 5-9-0 Home ATS Record 3-7-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-6-0 66.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.6 68.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 60.5 8-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-4-0 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-7-0

