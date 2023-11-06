Boston College vs. Fairfield: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 6
The Boston College Eagles (0-0) are heavy, 13.5-point favorites against the Fairfield Stags (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ACC Network Extra. The matchup's point total is set at 131.5.
Boston College vs. Fairfield Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, November 6, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network Extra
- Where: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Silvio O. Conte Forum
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Boston College
|-13.5
|131.5
Boston College Betting Records & Stats
- In 23 of 30 games last season, Boston College and its opponents scored more than 131.5 points.
- Boston College games had an average of 136.8 points last season, 5.3 more than the over/under for this game.
- Boston College covered 14 times in 30 games with a spread last season.
- Boston College was the moneyline favorite nine total times last season. It went 5-4 in those games.
- The Eagles played as a moneyline favorite of -1200 or shorter in just two games last season, and they lost both.
- Based on this game's moneyline, Boston College has an implied win probability of 92.3%.
Boston College vs. Fairfield Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Games Over 131.5
|2022-23 % of Games Over 131.5
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Boston College
|23
|76.7%
|66.6
|131.5
|70.2
|136.2
|135.2
|Fairfield
|10
|40%
|64.9
|131.5
|66.0
|136.2
|131.5
Additional Boston College Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Eagles recorded just 0.6 more points per game (66.6) than the Stags gave up (66.0).
- When Boston College totaled more than 66.0 points last season, it went 7-6 against the spread and 10-4 overall.
Boston College vs. Fairfield Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Boston College
|14-16-0
|0-2
|18-12-0
|Fairfield
|12-13-0
|2-0
|12-13-0
Boston College vs. Fairfield Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Boston College
|Fairfield
|9-7
|Home Record
|7-6
|4-7
|Away Record
|4-10
|5-9-0
|Home ATS Record
|3-7-0
|6-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-6-0
|66.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|70.6
|68.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|60.5
|8-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-4-0
|8-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-7-0
