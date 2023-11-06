The Boston College Eagles will open their 2023-24 campaign matching up with the Holy Cross Crusaders on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Boston College Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts

Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts TV: ACC Network X

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Boston College vs. Holy Cross 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Crusaders averaged only 4.9 fewer points per game last year (61.8) than the Eagles allowed their opponents to score (66.7).

Holy Cross went 21-3 last season when giving up fewer than 65.9 points.

Last year, the 65.9 points per game the Eagles put up were 10.0 more points than the Crusaders gave up (55.9).

Boston College had a 14-10 record last season when putting up more than 55.9 points.

The Eagles made 38.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 8.5 percentage points lower than the Crusaders allowed to their opponents (46.8%).

The Crusaders shot at a 46.5% clip from the field last season, 0.1 percentage points fewer than the 46.6% shooting opponents of the Eagles averaged.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Boston College Schedule