How to Watch the Boston College vs. Holy Cross Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 12:04 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
The Boston College Eagles will open their 2023-24 campaign matching up with the Holy Cross Crusaders on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Boston College Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: ACC Network X
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Boston College vs. Holy Cross 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Crusaders averaged only 4.9 fewer points per game last year (61.8) than the Eagles allowed their opponents to score (66.7).
- Holy Cross went 21-3 last season when giving up fewer than 65.9 points.
- Last year, the 65.9 points per game the Eagles put up were 10.0 more points than the Crusaders gave up (55.9).
- Boston College had a 14-10 record last season when putting up more than 55.9 points.
- The Eagles made 38.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 8.5 percentage points lower than the Crusaders allowed to their opponents (46.8%).
- The Crusaders shot at a 46.5% clip from the field last season, 0.1 percentage points fewer than the 46.6% shooting opponents of the Eagles averaged.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Boston College Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Holy Cross
|-
|Silvio O. Conte Forum
|11/9/2023
|Harvard
|-
|Silvio O. Conte Forum
|11/12/2023
|Northeastern
|-
|Silvio O. Conte Forum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.