The Northeastern Huskies (0-0) take the court against the Boston University Terriers (0-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023 on NESN.

Boston University vs. Northeastern Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Matthews Arena in Boston, Massachusetts
  • TV: NESN
Boston University Stats Insights

  • The Terriers shot at a 41.2% clip from the field last season, 3.8 percentage points less than the 45.0% shooting opponents of the Huskies averaged.
  • Boston University compiled a 5-1 straight up record in games it shot better than 45.0% from the field.
  • The Terriers were the 134th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Huskies finished 96th.
  • The Terriers averaged only 4.6 fewer points per game last year (67.1) than the Huskies gave up to opponents (71.7).
  • When it scored more than 71.7 points last season, Boston University went 7-3.

Boston University Home & Away Comparison

  • Boston University put up more points at home (71.2 per game) than on the road (64.7) last season.
  • The Terriers conceded 64.3 points per game at home last season, and 68.9 away.
  • Boston University drained more 3-pointers at home (8.6 per game) than on the road (6.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.2%) than on the road (31.5%).

Boston University Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Northeastern - Matthews Arena
11/10/2023 @ Rutgers - Jersey Mike's Arena
11/14/2023 @ Howard - Burr Gymnasium

