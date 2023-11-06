The Northeastern Huskies (0-0) take the court against the Boston University Terriers (0-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023 on NESN.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Boston University vs. Northeastern Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Matthews Arena in Boston, Massachusetts

Matthews Arena in Boston, Massachusetts TV: NESN

NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Boston University Stats Insights

The Terriers shot at a 41.2% clip from the field last season, 3.8 percentage points less than the 45.0% shooting opponents of the Huskies averaged.

Boston University compiled a 5-1 straight up record in games it shot better than 45.0% from the field.

The Terriers were the 134th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Huskies finished 96th.

The Terriers averaged only 4.6 fewer points per game last year (67.1) than the Huskies gave up to opponents (71.7).

When it scored more than 71.7 points last season, Boston University went 7-3.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Boston University Home & Away Comparison

Boston University put up more points at home (71.2 per game) than on the road (64.7) last season.

The Terriers conceded 64.3 points per game at home last season, and 68.9 away.

Boston University drained more 3-pointers at home (8.6 per game) than on the road (6.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.2%) than on the road (31.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Boston University Upcoming Schedule