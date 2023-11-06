How to Watch Boston University vs. Northeastern on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Northeastern Huskies (0-0) take the court against the Boston University Terriers (0-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023 on NESN.
Boston University vs. Northeastern Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Matthews Arena in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Boston University Stats Insights
- The Terriers shot at a 41.2% clip from the field last season, 3.8 percentage points less than the 45.0% shooting opponents of the Huskies averaged.
- Boston University compiled a 5-1 straight up record in games it shot better than 45.0% from the field.
- The Terriers were the 134th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Huskies finished 96th.
- The Terriers averaged only 4.6 fewer points per game last year (67.1) than the Huskies gave up to opponents (71.7).
- When it scored more than 71.7 points last season, Boston University went 7-3.
Boston University Home & Away Comparison
- Boston University put up more points at home (71.2 per game) than on the road (64.7) last season.
- The Terriers conceded 64.3 points per game at home last season, and 68.9 away.
- Boston University drained more 3-pointers at home (8.6 per game) than on the road (6.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.2%) than on the road (31.5%).
Boston University Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Northeastern
|-
|Matthews Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ Rutgers
|-
|Jersey Mike's Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Howard
|-
|Burr Gymnasium
