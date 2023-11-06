Boston University vs. Northeastern: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 6
The Northeastern Huskies will open their 2023-24 campaign facing the Boston University Terriers on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on NESN.
In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Northeastern vs. Boston University matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Boston University vs. Northeastern Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Matthews Arena in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: NESN
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Boston University vs. Northeastern Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Northeastern Moneyline
|Boston University Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Northeastern (-8.5)
|132.5
|-450
|+340
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Northeastern (-8.5)
|131.5
|-470
|+340
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Boston University vs. Northeastern Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Boston University put together a 14-14-0 ATS record last season.
- The Terriers covered the spread twice last season (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs.
- Northeastern compiled a 9-17-0 ATS record last year.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 16 times in Huskies games.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.