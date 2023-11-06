The Northeastern Huskies will open their 2023-24 campaign facing the Boston University Terriers on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on NESN.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Northeastern vs. Boston University matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Boston University vs. Northeastern Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Matthews Arena in Boston, Massachusetts

Matthews Arena in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

Boston University vs. Northeastern Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Northeastern Moneyline Boston University Moneyline BetMGM Northeastern (-8.5) 132.5 -450 +340 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Northeastern (-8.5) 131.5 -470 +340 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Boston University vs. Northeastern Betting Trends (2022-23)

Boston University put together a 14-14-0 ATS record last season.

The Terriers covered the spread twice last season (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs.

Northeastern compiled a 9-17-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 16 times in Huskies games.

