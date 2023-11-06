Monday's game that pits the Northeastern Huskies (0-0) versus the Boston University Terriers (0-0) at Matthews Arena should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 69-67 in favor of Northeastern. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on November 6.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Boston University vs. Northeastern Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Where: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Matthews Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Boston University vs. Northeastern Score Prediction

Prediction: Northeastern 69, Boston University 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Boston University vs. Northeastern

Computer Predicted Spread: Northeastern (-0.2)

Northeastern (-0.2) Computer Predicted Total: 135.4

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Boston University Performance Insights

Last season Boston University put up 67.1 points per game (298th-ranked in college basketball) and ceded 67.2 points per contest (88th-ranked).

With 32.4 boards per game, the Terriers were 134th in the nation. They allowed 30.8 rebounds per contest, which ranked 155th in college basketball.

In terms of assists, Boston University delivered just 10.5 per game (16th-worst in college basketball).

The Terriers ranked 132nd in the country with 11.4 turnovers per game last year. Meanwhile, they ranked 195th with 11.7 forced turnovers per contest.

The Terriers drained 7.4 three-pointers per game (182nd-ranked in college basketball). They sported a 33% shooting percentage (240th-ranked) from downtown.

Boston University gave up 7.1 three-pointers per game (165th-ranked in college basketball). It allowed opposing teams to shoot 33.6% (169th-ranked) from three-point land.

In terms of shot breakdown, Boston University took 60.9% two-pointers (accounting for 68.7% of the team's baskets) and 39.1% three-pointers (31.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.