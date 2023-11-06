Monday's contest between the Boston University Terriers (0-0) and the UMass Lowell River Hawks (0-0) at Case Gym has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 71-50 and heavily favors Boston University to come out on top. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on November 6.

Last season, the Terriers finished 24-9 during the season.

Boston University vs. UMass Lowell Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Case Gym in Boston, Massachusetts

Boston University vs. UMass Lowell Score Prediction

Prediction: Boston University 71, UMass Lowell 50

Boston University Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Terriers had a +355 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 10.8 points per game. They put up 68.1 points per game, 119th in college basketball, and gave up 57.3 per outing to rank 26th in college basketball.

In conference action last year, Boston University scored more points per contest (71.1) than its overall average (68.1).

The Terriers averaged 73.9 points per game in home games last year. When playing on the road, they averaged 61.8 points per contest.

Boston University surrendered 59.2 points per game when playing at home. In road games, it allowed 55.3.

