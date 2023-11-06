The Northeastern Huskies (0-0) face the Boston University Terriers (0-0) as 8.5-point favorites on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on NESN. The matchup has a point total of 132.5.

Boston University vs. Northeastern Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Where: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Matthews Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Northeastern -8.5 132.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Terriers Betting Records & Stats

Boston University's games last season had a combined scoring total higher than 132.5 points 18 of 28 times.

The Terriers had a 134.3-point average over/under in their outings last year, 1.8 more points than the point total for this game.

The Terriers were 14-14-0 against the spread last year.

Boston University was underdogs in 12 games last season and won two (16.7%) of those contests.

Last season, the Terriers were at least a +340 underdog on the moneyline three times, losing each of those contests.

The Terriers have a 22.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Boston University vs. Northeastern Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 132.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 132.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Northeastern 16 61.5% 65.3 132.4 71.7 138.9 135.3 Boston University 18 64.3% 67.1 132.4 67.2 138.9 134.6

Additional Boston University Insights & Trends

The Terriers' 67.1 points per game last year were just 4.6 fewer points than the 71.7 the Huskies gave up to opponents.

When it scored more than 71.7 points last season, Boston University went 6-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

Boston University vs. Northeastern Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Northeastern 9-17-0 1-2 16-10-0 Boston University 14-14-0 2-1 18-10-0

Boston University vs. Northeastern Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Northeastern Boston University 6-6 Home Record 9-4 3-12 Away Record 6-11 4-7-0 Home ATS Record 6-5-0 4-9-0 Away ATS Record 8-8-0 65.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.2 64.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.7 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-4-0 9-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-6-0

