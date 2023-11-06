How to Watch the Boston University vs. UMass Lowell Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 6
Nov. 6, 2023
The UMass Lowell River Hawks go up against the Boston University Terriers at Case Gym on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, begins at 6:00 PM ET.
Boston University Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Case Gym in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Boston University vs. UMass Lowell 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The River Hawks put up an average of 53.3 points per game last year, only 4.0 fewer points than the 57.3 the Terriers allowed.
- When UMass Lowell allowed fewer than 68.1 points last season, it went 5-14.
- Last year, the Terriers averaged 68.1 points per game, just 3.7 more points than the 64.4 the River Hawks gave up.
- Boston University went 18-2 last season when scoring more than 64.4 points.
- The Terriers shot 40.0% from the field last season, 12.1 percentage points lower than the 52.1% the River Hawks allowed to opponents.
- The River Hawks shot at a 26.5% clip from the field last season, 25.8 percentage points below the 52.3% shooting opponents of the Terriers averaged.
Boston University Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|UMass Lowell
|-
|Case Gym
|11/10/2023
|New Hampshire
|-
|Case Gym
|11/14/2023
|Yale
|-
|Case Gym
