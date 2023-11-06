The UMass Lowell River Hawks go up against the Boston University Terriers at Case Gym on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, begins at 6:00 PM ET.

Boston University vs. UMass Lowell 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The River Hawks put up an average of 53.3 points per game last year, only 4.0 fewer points than the 57.3 the Terriers allowed.

When UMass Lowell allowed fewer than 68.1 points last season, it went 5-14.

Last year, the Terriers averaged 68.1 points per game, just 3.7 more points than the 64.4 the River Hawks gave up.

Boston University went 18-2 last season when scoring more than 64.4 points.

The Terriers shot 40.0% from the field last season, 12.1 percentage points lower than the 52.1% the River Hawks allowed to opponents.

The River Hawks shot at a 26.5% clip from the field last season, 25.8 percentage points below the 52.3% shooting opponents of the Terriers averaged.

