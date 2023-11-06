The Boston Bruins' upcoming game versus the Dallas Stars is set for Monday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Brandon Carlo find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Brandon Carlo score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Carlo stats and insights

Carlo is yet to score through 11 games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Stars.

Carlo has no points on the power play.

Stars defensive stats

On defense, the Stars are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 25 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks fourth.

So far this season, the Stars have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 13.8 hits and 17.3 blocked shots per game.

Bruins vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSWX

ESPN+, NESN, and BSSWX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

