Two of the top players to keep an eye on when the Dallas Stars play the Boston Bruins on Monday at American Airlines Center -- the puck drops at 8:00 PM ET -- are the Stars' Roope Hintz and the Bruins' David Pastrnak.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Bruins vs. Stars Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Bruins Players to Watch

Pastrnak's nine goals and seven assists in 11 matchups give him 16 points on the season.

Boston's Brad Marchand has posted 10 total points (0.9 per game), with five goals and five assists.

This season, Charlie McAvoy has scored two goals and contributed seven assists for Boston, giving him a point total of nine.

In the crease, Jeremy Swayman's record stands at 5-0-0 on the season, giving up seven goals (1.4 goals against average) and amassing 143 saves with a .953% save percentage (third-best in the league).

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Stars Players to Watch

Hintz is one of Dallas' leading contributors (11 points), via amassed five goals and six assists.

Joe Pavelski has four goals and six assists, equaling 10 points (one per game).

Jamie Benn has scored three goals and added six assists in 10 games for Dallas.

Scott Wedgewood (2-1-0) has a 3.4 goals against average and a .911% save percentage (28th in league).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bruins vs. Stars Stat Comparison

Stars Rank Stars AVG Bruins AVG Bruins Rank 22nd 2.9 Goals Scored 3.18 15th 5th 2.5 Goals Allowed 1.91 1st 24th 29.2 Shots 31.9 13th 27th 33.8 Shots Allowed 30.7 16th 29th 10.71% Power Play % 16.67% 21st 1st 94.44% Penalty Kill % 93.62% 2nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.