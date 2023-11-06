Celtics vs. Timberwolves: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 6
The Boston Celtics (5-0) travel to face the Minnesota Timberwolves (3-2) after victories in three road games in a row. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023.
Celtics vs. Timberwolves Game Info
- Date: Monday, November 6, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSN and NBCS-BOS
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Center
Celtics vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Celtics Moneyline
|Timberwolves Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Celtics (-4.5)
|226.5
|-175
|+145
|FanDuel
|Celtics (-4)
|225.5
|-180
|+152
Celtics vs Timberwolves Additional Info
Celtics vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends
- The Celtics' +92 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 18.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 126.4 points per game (first in the NBA) while giving up 108.0 per contest (seventh in the league).
- The Timberwolves are outscoring opponents by 9.6 points per game, with a +48 scoring differential overall. They put up 109.2 points per game (21st in NBA) and allow 99.6 per contest (first in league).
- These teams average 235.6 points per game between them, 9.1 more than this game's over/under.
- These teams surrender a combined 207.6 points per game, 18.9 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.
- Boston has compiled a 4-1-0 record against the spread this season.
- Minnesota has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.
Celtics and Timberwolves NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Celtics
|+375
|+155
|-
|Timberwolves
|+6600
|+3000
|-
