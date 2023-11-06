On Monday, November 6, 2023, the Minnesota Timberwolves (0-1) square off against the Boston Celtics (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on BSN and NBCS-BOS.

Celtics vs. Timberwolves Game Information

Game Day: Monday, November 6

Monday, November 6 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSN, NBCS-BOS

Celtics Players to Watch

Jayson Tatum posted 30.1 points, 8.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists last season, shooting 46.6% from the field and 34.9% from downtown, with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game (sixth in league).

Jaylen Brown recorded 26.6 points, 6.9 boards and 3.5 assists last year. Defensively, he put up 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Kristaps Porzingis averaged 23.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists, shooting 49.8% from the floor and 38.5% from downtown, with 2.1 made treys per game.

Jrue Holiday recorded 19.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 7.4 assists, shooting 47.9% from the floor and 38.4% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 made treys per game.

Derrick White collected 12.4 points, 3.9 assists and 3.6 boards.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Anthony Edwards collected 24.6 points, 5.8 boards and 4.4 assists last year. He also sank 45.8% of his shots from the floor and 36.8% from 3-point range, with 2.7 triples per game.

Rudy Gobert's numbers last season were 13.4 points, 11.6 boards and 1.2 assists per contest. He sank 65.9% of his shots from the field (second in NBA).

Kyle Anderson averaged 9.4 points, 5.3 boards and 4.9 assists per contest, plus 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Jaden McDaniels averaged 12.1 points, 3.9 boards and 1.9 assists. He made 51.6% of his shots from the field and 39.6% from 3-point range, with 1.4 treys per game.

Last season, Naz Reid put up 11.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists. He sank 53.6% of his shots from the field and 34.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per contest.

Celtics vs. Timberwolves Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Timberwolves Celtics 115.8 Points Avg. 117.9 115.8 Points Allowed Avg. 111.4 49% Field Goal % 47.5% 36.5% Three Point % 37.6%

