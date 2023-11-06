The Boston Celtics (5-0) will attempt to build on a five-game winning streak when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (3-2) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Target Center as 4.5-point favorites. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSN and NBCS-BOS. The matchup has an over/under of 225.5.

Celtics vs. Timberwolves Odds & Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: BSN and NBCS-BOS

Favorite Spread Over/Under Celtics -4.5 225.5

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

In four of five games this season, Boston and its opponents have combined to score more than 225.5 points.

Boston's contests this year have an average total of 234.4, 8.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Celtics' ATS record is 4-1-0 this season.

Boston has been favored in five games this season and picked up the win in all of them.

Boston has been at least a -175 moneyline favorite five times this season and won all of those games.

The implied probability of a win from the Celtics, based on the moneyline, is 63.6%.

Celtics vs. Timberwolves Over/Under Stats

Games Over 225.5 % of Games Over 225.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Celtics 4 80% 126.4 235.6 108 207.6 226.9 Timberwolves 1 20% 109.2 235.6 99.6 207.6 221.7

The Celtics put up 126.4 points per game, 26.8 more points than the 99.6 the Timberwolves give up.

Boston has a 4-1 record against the spread and a 5-0 record overall when putting up more than 99.6 points.

Celtics vs. Timberwolves Betting Splits

Celtics and Timberwolves Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Celtics 4-1 3-1 4-1 Timberwolves 3-2 0-0 1-4

Celtics vs. Timberwolves Point Insights

Celtics Timberwolves 126.4 Points Scored (PG) 109.2 1 NBA Rank (PPG) 21 4-1 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 2-1 5-0 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 2-1 108 Points Allowed (PG) 99.6 7 NBA Rank (PAPG) 1 3-0 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 3-1 3-0 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 3-1

