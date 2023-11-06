Celtics vs. Timberwolves: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Boston Celtics (5-0) will attempt to build on a five-game winning streak when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (3-2) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Target Center as 4.5-point favorites. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSN and NBCS-BOS. The matchup has an over/under of 225.5.
Celtics vs. Timberwolves Odds & Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: BSN and NBCS-BOS
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Celtics
|-4.5
|225.5
Celtics Betting Records & Stats
- In four of five games this season, Boston and its opponents have combined to score more than 225.5 points.
- Boston's contests this year have an average total of 234.4, 8.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Celtics' ATS record is 4-1-0 this season.
- Boston has been favored in five games this season and picked up the win in all of them.
- Boston has been at least a -175 moneyline favorite five times this season and won all of those games.
- The implied probability of a win from the Celtics, based on the moneyline, is 63.6%.
Celtics vs Timberwolves Additional Info
|Celtics vs Timberwolves Injury Report
|Celtics vs Timberwolves Prediction
|Celtics vs Timberwolves Odds/Over/Under
Celtics vs. Timberwolves Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 225.5
|% of Games Over 225.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Celtics
|4
|80%
|126.4
|235.6
|108
|207.6
|226.9
|Timberwolves
|1
|20%
|109.2
|235.6
|99.6
|207.6
|221.7
Additional Celtics Insights & Trends
- The Celtics put up 126.4 points per game, 26.8 more points than the 99.6 the Timberwolves give up.
- Boston has a 4-1 record against the spread and a 5-0 record overall when putting up more than 99.6 points.
Celtics vs. Timberwolves Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Celtics
|4-1
|3-1
|4-1
|Timberwolves
|3-2
|0-0
|1-4
Celtics vs. Timberwolves Point Insights
|Celtics
|Timberwolves
|126.4
|109.2
|1
|21
|4-1
|2-1
|5-0
|2-1
|108
|99.6
|7
|1
|3-0
|3-1
|3-0
|3-1
