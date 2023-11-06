How to Watch the Celtics vs. Timberwolves Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
The Minnesota Timberwolves (3-2) aim to build on a three-game home winning streak when they host the Boston Celtics (5-0) on November 6, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Timberwolves and Celtics, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Celtics vs. Timberwolves Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
Celtics vs Timberwolves Additional Info
Celtics Stats Insights
- The Celtics are shooting 50.1% from the field this season, 7.4 percentage points higher than the 42.7% the Timberwolves allow to opponents.
- In games Boston shoots higher than 42.7% from the field, it is 5-0 overall.
- The Celtics are the best rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves rank third.
- The 126.4 points per game the Celtics score are 26.8 more points than the Timberwolves give up (99.6).
- When Boston puts up more than 99.6 points, it is 5-0.
Celtics Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Celtics played better when playing at home last year, putting up 120.5 points per game, compared to 115.4 per game on the road.
- Boston allowed 110.5 points per game at home last season, compared to 112.4 in road games.
- The Celtics averaged 16.2 three-pointers per game with a 37.9% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 0.4 more threes and 0.5% points better than they averaged in road games (15.8 threes per game, 37.4% three-point percentage).
Celtics Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Kristaps Porzingis
|Questionable
|Eye
|Derrick White
|Out
|Personal
|Neemias Queta
|Out
|Foot
|Oshae Brissett
|Questionable
|Thumb
