Bookmakers have listed player props for Jayson Tatum, Anthony Edwards and others when the Boston Celtics visit the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

Celtics vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSN and NBCS-BOS

BSN and NBCS-BOS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Center

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -106) 9.5 (Over: +100) 4.5 (Over: +102) 3.5 (Over: +112)

The 28.5 points prop bet set for Tatum on Monday is 1.2 fewer points than his season scoring average (29.7).

His per-game rebound average -- 8.3 -- is 1.2 fewer than his prop bet over/under in Monday's game (9.5).

Tatum has averaged four assists per game, 0.5 less than Monday's assist over/under (4.5).

Tatum's 3.3 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game (3.5).

Jaylen Brown Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -111) 5.5 (Over: -132) 2.5 (Over: -156) 2.5 (Over: +124)

The 24.7 points Jaylen Brown scores per game are 2.2 more than his prop total on Monday (22.5).

He has grabbed six rebounds per game, 0.5 higher than his prop bet on Monday.

Brown averages 2.7 assists, 0.2 more than Monday's prop bet (2.5).

He makes 3.7 three-pointers per game, 1.2 more than his prop bet total on Monday (2.5).

Kristaps Porzingis Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 17.5 (Over: -108) 7.5 (Over: +104) 2.5 (Over: +146) 1.5 (Over: -149)

The 17.5-point over/under for Kristaps Porzingis on Monday is 3.2 lower than his scoring average.

He averages 0.2 more rebounds than his over/under on Monday (which is 7.5).

Porzingis' assist average -- 1.3 -- is 1.2 lower than Monday's over/under (2.5).

Porzingis' 2.7 three-pointers made per game is 1.2 more than his over/under on Monday.

NBA Props Today: Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -108) 5.5 (Over: +120) 4.5 (Over: -122) 2.5 (Over: -104)

The 24.5-point over/under set for Edwards on Monday is 0.8 lower than his season scoring average of 25.3.

His rebounding average of seven is lower than his over/under on Monday (5.5).

Edwards' assist average -- five -- is higher than Monday's assist over/under (4.5).

Edwards averages four made three-pointers, 1.5 more than his over/under on Monday.

Rudy Gobert Props

PTS REB 12.5 (Over: -115) 11.5 (Over: +100)

The 12.5-point total set for Rudy Gobert on Monday is 1.8 fewer points than his per-game scoring average.

His per-game rebound average of 13.3 is 1.8 more than his prop bet over/under for Monday's game (11.5).

