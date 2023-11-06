The New York Jets (4-3) host the Los Angeles Chargers (3-4) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at MetLife Stadium and will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak.

Before the Chargers take on the Jets, prepare for the matchup by checking out the recent betting insights and trends for both teams.

Chargers vs. Jets Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Channel: ABC/ESPN

ABC/ESPN City: East Rutherford, New Jersey

East Rutherford, New Jersey Venue: MetLife Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Chargers 3.5 40 -185 +150

Chargers vs. Jets Betting Records & Stats

Los Angeles Chargers

The average point total in Los Angeles' contests this year is 49, nine more points than this game's over/under.

The Chargers have covered the spread three times over seven games with a set spread.

The Chargers have won 50% of their games as moneyline favorites (2-2).

Los Angeles has played as a moneyline favorite of -185 or shorter in only two games this season, and it won both.

New York Jets

The Jets have combined with their opponents to score more than 40 points in three of seven games this season.

New York has a 39.9-point average over/under in their matchups this season, 0.1 fewer points than this game's point total.

The Jets have put together a 4-2-1 record against the spread this season.

This season, the Jets have won three out of the six games in which they've been the underdog.

This season, New York has won one of its three games when it is the underdog by at least +150 on the moneyline.

Chargers vs. Jets Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Chargers 24.9 13 24 20 49 6 7 Jets 18 28 18.4 5 39.9 3 7

Chargers vs. Jets Betting Insights & Trends

Chargers

In its past three games, Los Angeles has one win against the spread, and is 1-2 overall.

Los Angeles' past three games have not hit the over.

The Chargers have outscored their opponents by only six points this season (0.9 points per game), and opponents of the Jets have outscored them by just three points (0.4 per game).

Jets

New York has covered the spread twice and is 1-2 overall over its past three contests.

The Jets have hit the over once in their past three contests.

The Chargers have totaled just six more points than their opponents this season (0.9 per game), while the Jets have been outscored by three total points (0.4 per game).

Chargers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49 48.9 49.2 Implied Team Total AVG 26.9 27.3 26.3 ATS Record 3-4-0 2-2-0 1-2-0 Over/Under Record 2-5-0 1-3-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-2 2-1 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-1 0-1

Jets Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 39.9 41.1 38.3 Implied Team Total AVG 22.7 23.3 22 ATS Record 4-2-1 3-1-0 1-1-1 Over/Under Record 3-4-0 1-3-0 2-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 0-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-3 2-2 1-1

