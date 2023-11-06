Will David Pastrnak Score a Goal Against the Stars on November 6?
Can we anticipate David Pastrnak finding the back of the net when the Boston Bruins take on the Dallas Stars at 8:00 PM ET on Monday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.
Will David Pastrnak score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +100 (Bet $10 to win $10.00 if he scores a goal)
Pastrnak stats and insights
- Pastrnak has scored in seven of 11 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- He has not played against the Stars yet this season.
- He has two goals on the power play, and also three assists.
- He has a 17.3% shooting percentage, attempting 4.7 shots per game.
Stars defensive stats
- On defense, the Stars have been one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 25 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks fourth.
- So far this season, the Stars have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 13.8 hits and 17.3 blocked shots per game.
Bruins vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 6, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSWX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
