Monday's contest features the Maryland Terrapins (0-0) and the Harvard Crimson (0-0) clashing at Xfinity Center in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 79-63 victory for heavily favored Maryland according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 6.

Last season, the Crimson went 20-12 in the season.

Harvard vs. Maryland Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland

How to Watch on TV: B1G+

Harvard vs. Maryland Score Prediction

Prediction: Maryland 79, Harvard 63

Harvard Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Crimson's +235 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 7.3 points per game) was a result of scoring 71.5 points per game (61st in college basketball) while allowing 64.2 per contest (178th in college basketball).

Harvard averaged 2.1 fewer points in Ivy League action (69.4) than overall (71.5).

In 2022-23, the Crimson scored 10.4 more points per game at home (77.5) than on the road (67.1).

At home, Harvard gave up 61.9 points per game last season. Away, it conceded 62.7.

