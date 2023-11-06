How to Watch the Harvard vs. Maryland Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Harvard Crimson battle the Maryland Terrapins at Xfinity Center on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, starts at 7:00 PM ET on B1G+.
Harvard Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland
- TV: B1G+
Harvard vs. Maryland 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Crimson scored an average of 71.5 points per game last year, only 2.8 more points than the 68.7 the Terrapins allowed to opponents.
- When Harvard gave up fewer than 79.1 points last season, it went 16-7.
- Last year, the Terrapins recorded 14.9 more points per game (79.1) than the Crimson allowed (64.2).
- Maryland had a 24-3 record last season when scoring more than 64.2 points.
Harvard Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Maryland
|-
|Xfinity Center
|11/9/2023
|@ Boston College
|-
|Silvio O. Conte Forum
|11/12/2023
|Quinnipiac
|-
|Lavietes Pavilion
