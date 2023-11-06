The Harvard Crimson battle the Maryland Terrapins at Xfinity Center on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, starts at 7:00 PM ET on B1G+.

Harvard Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland TV: B1G+

Harvard vs. Maryland 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Crimson scored an average of 71.5 points per game last year, only 2.8 more points than the 68.7 the Terrapins allowed to opponents.

When Harvard gave up fewer than 79.1 points last season, it went 16-7.

Last year, the Terrapins recorded 14.9 more points per game (79.1) than the Crimson allowed (64.2).

Maryland had a 24-3 record last season when scoring more than 64.2 points.

Harvard Schedule