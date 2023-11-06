Monday's game between the Boston College Eagles (0-0) and Holy Cross Crusaders (0-0) squaring off at Silvio O. Conte Forum has a projected final score of 67-58 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Boston College, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 5:00 PM ET on November 6.

The Crusaders went 24-9 last season.

Holy Cross vs. Boston College Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts

Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: ACC Network X

Holy Cross vs. Boston College Score Prediction

Prediction: Boston College 67, Holy Cross 58

Holy Cross Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Crusaders outscored opponents by 5.9 points per game last season (scoring 61.8 points per game to rank 244th in college basketball while giving up 55.9 per contest to rank 19th in college basketball) and had a +193 scoring differential overall.

In 2022-23, Holy Cross put up 62.4 points per game in Patriot action, and 61.8 overall.

In 2022-23, the Crusaders averaged 0.4 more points per game at home (62.0) than away (61.6).

Holy Cross allowed fewer points at home (55.4 per game) than away (56.3) last season.

