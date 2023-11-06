The Siena Saints (0-0) take on the Holy Cross Crusaders (0-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023 on ESPN+.

Holy Cross vs. Siena Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York

MVP Arena in Albany, New York TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Holy Cross Stats Insights

The Crusaders shot 43.6% from the field, 1.3% lower than the 44.9% the Saints' opponents shot last season.

Holy Cross put together a 7-6 straight up record in games it shot higher than 44.9% from the field.

The Crusaders were the 306th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Saints finished 155th.

The Crusaders' 66.8 points per game last year were just 0.4 fewer points than the 67.2 the Saints allowed.

Holy Cross put together a 7-9 record last season in games it scored more than 67.2 points.

Holy Cross Home & Away Comparison

At home, Holy Cross scored 67.5 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 65.3.

In 2022-23, the Crusaders conceded three fewer points per game at home (70.3) than away (73.3).

Holy Cross drained fewer 3-pointers at home (6.4 per game) than on the road (7.1) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (34.4%) than on the road (39.3%).

