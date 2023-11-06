The Siena Saints take on the Holy Cross Crusaders on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Siena vs. Holy Cross matchup in this article.

Holy Cross vs. Siena Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York

MVP Arena in Albany, New York How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

Holy Cross vs. Siena Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Siena Moneyline Holy Cross Moneyline BetMGM Siena (-6.5) 135.5 -275 +230 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Siena (-6.5) 134.5 -325 +250 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Holy Cross vs. Siena Betting Trends (2022-23)

Holy Cross covered 14 times in 28 matchups with a spread last year.

When playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs last year, the Crusaders had an ATS record of 9-5.

Siena went 11-13-0 ATS last season.

Last season, 14 Saints games hit the over.

