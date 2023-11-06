Monday's contest at MVP Arena has the Siena Saints (0-0) taking on the Holy Cross Crusaders (0-0) at 7:00 PM ET (on November 6). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 75-62 win as our model heavily favors Siena.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Holy Cross vs. Siena Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Albany, New York

Albany, New York Venue: MVP Arena

Holy Cross vs. Siena Score Prediction

Prediction: Siena 75, Holy Cross 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Holy Cross vs. Siena

Computer Predicted Spread: Siena (-12.4)

Siena (-12.4) Computer Predicted Total: 137.0

Holy Cross Performance Insights

Holy Cross ranked 306th in college basketball last year with 66.8 points per game. At the other end of the court, it ranked 254th with 72.6 points allowed per game.

The Crusaders ranked 306th in the country with 29.2 rebounds per game, but they gave up 35.6 rebounds per game, which ranked third-worst in college basketball.

Holy Cross ranked 230th in the country with 12.4 dimes per game.

Last season the Crusaders committed 12 turnovers per game (200th-ranked in college basketball) and forced 11.3 turnovers per contest (238th-ranked).

The Crusaders were 237th in college basketball with 6.8 threes per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 53rd with a 36.6% shooting percentage from three-point land.

Last season Holy Cross gave up 6.8 treys per game (128th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed opponents to shoot 32.6% (106th-ranked) from three-point land.

Of the shots attempted by Holy Cross last year, 67.8% of them were two-pointers (73% of the team's made baskets) and 32.2% were threes (27%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.