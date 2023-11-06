The Boston College Eagles will begin their 2023-24 campaign matching up with the Holy Cross Crusaders on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Holy Cross Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts
  • TV: ACC Network X

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Holy Cross vs. Boston College 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Crusaders' 61.8 points per game last year were just 4.9 fewer points than the 66.7 the Eagles allowed to opponents.
  • When Holy Cross allowed fewer than 65.9 points last season, it went 21-3.
  • Last year, the 65.9 points per game the Eagles put up were 10.0 more points than the Crusaders allowed (55.9).
  • When Boston College totaled more than 55.9 points last season, it went 14-10.
  • Last season, the Eagles had a 38.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 8.5% lower than the 46.8% of shots the Crusaders' opponents knocked down.
  • The Crusaders' 46.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.1 percentage points lower than the Eagles gave up to their opponents (46.6%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Holy Cross Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Boston College - Silvio O. Conte Forum
11/9/2023 Brown - Hart Recreation Center
11/13/2023 UMass Lowell - Hart Recreation Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.