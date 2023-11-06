The Boston College Eagles will begin their 2023-24 campaign matching up with the Holy Cross Crusaders on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET.

Holy Cross Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts TV: ACC Network X

Holy Cross vs. Boston College 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Crusaders' 61.8 points per game last year were just 4.9 fewer points than the 66.7 the Eagles allowed to opponents.

When Holy Cross allowed fewer than 65.9 points last season, it went 21-3.

Last year, the 65.9 points per game the Eagles put up were 10.0 more points than the Crusaders allowed (55.9).

When Boston College totaled more than 55.9 points last season, it went 14-10.

Last season, the Eagles had a 38.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 8.5% lower than the 46.8% of shots the Crusaders' opponents knocked down.

The Crusaders' 46.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.1 percentage points lower than the Eagles gave up to their opponents (46.6%).

Holy Cross Schedule