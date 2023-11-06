How to Watch the Holy Cross vs. Boston College Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 12:06 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The Boston College Eagles will begin their 2023-24 campaign matching up with the Holy Cross Crusaders on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET.
Holy Cross Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: ACC Network X
Holy Cross vs. Boston College 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Crusaders' 61.8 points per game last year were just 4.9 fewer points than the 66.7 the Eagles allowed to opponents.
- When Holy Cross allowed fewer than 65.9 points last season, it went 21-3.
- Last year, the 65.9 points per game the Eagles put up were 10.0 more points than the Crusaders allowed (55.9).
- When Boston College totaled more than 55.9 points last season, it went 14-10.
- Last season, the Eagles had a 38.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 8.5% lower than the 46.8% of shots the Crusaders' opponents knocked down.
- The Crusaders' 46.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.1 percentage points lower than the Eagles gave up to their opponents (46.6%).
Holy Cross Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Boston College
|-
|Silvio O. Conte Forum
|11/9/2023
|Brown
|-
|Hart Recreation Center
|11/13/2023
|UMass Lowell
|-
|Hart Recreation Center
