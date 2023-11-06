The Siena Saints (0-0) hit the court against the Holy Cross Crusaders (0-0) as 6.5-point favorites on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under is set at 135.5 in the matchup.

Holy Cross vs. Siena Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Albany, New York

Albany, New York Venue: MVP Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Siena -6.5 135.5

Crusaders Betting Records & Stats

Holy Cross played 18 games last season that had more than 135.5 combined points scored.

Crusaders outings last year had a 139.4-point average over/under, 3.9 more points than this game's point total.

The Crusaders had 14 wins in 32 games against the spread last season.

Last season, Holy Cross won seven out of the 25 games, or 28%, in which it was the underdog.

The Crusaders had a record of 4-9 in games where bookmakers had them as underdogs of at least +230 on the moneyline.

The Crusaders have a 30.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Holy Cross vs. Siena Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 135.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 135.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Siena 13 54.2% 68.6 135.4 67.2 139.8 135.0 Holy Cross 18 64.3% 66.8 135.4 72.6 139.8 137.4

Additional Holy Cross Insights & Trends

The Crusaders scored just 0.4 fewer points per game last year (66.8) than the Saints gave up (67.2).

Holy Cross went 8-6 against the spread and 7-9 overall when it scored more than 67.2 points last season.

Holy Cross vs. Siena Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Siena 11-13-0 1-4 14-10-0 Holy Cross 14-14-0 9-5 18-10-0

Holy Cross vs. Siena Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Siena Holy Cross 8-5 Home Record 6-9 7-8 Away Record 4-11 3-7-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 6-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 69.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 67.5 68.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.3 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 8-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-5-0

