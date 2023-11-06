Jake DeBrusk and the Boston Bruins will play on Monday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Dallas Stars. Prop bets for DeBrusk are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Jake DeBrusk vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

DeBrusk Season Stats Insights

In 10 games this season, DeBrusk has averaged 16:16 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +4.

DeBrusk has scored a goal in one of 10 games this season.

In five of 10 games this season, DeBrusk has recorded a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.

In four of 10 games this year, DeBrusk has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 50% that DeBrusk goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of DeBrusk going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 31.2%.

DeBrusk Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have conceded 25 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's 10th-best goal differential at +4.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 10 Games 1 5 Points 0 1 Goals 0 4 Assists 0

