Jayson Tatum could make a big impact for the Boston Celtics on Monday at 8:00 PM ET, against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

In a 124-114 win over the Nets (his last game) Tatum posted 32 points and 11 rebounds.

If you'd like to make predictions on Tatum's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Jayson Tatum Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Points Prop: Over 28.5 (-108)

Over 28.5 (-108) Rebounds Prop: Over 9.5 (+100)

Over 9.5 (+100) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-102)

Over 4.5 (-102) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 3.5 (+108)

Timberwolves 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Timberwolves conceded 115.8 points per game last year, 18th in the NBA.

In terms of rebounds, the Timberwolves were 22nd in the league last season, conceding 44.7 per game.

Giving up an average of 25 assists last season, the Timberwolves were the 10th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Looking at three-point defense, the Timberwolves were 16th in the NBA last season, giving up 12.3 makes per contest.

Jayson Tatum vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/15/2023 37 22 12 2 0 1 2 12/23/2022 35 30 8 5 1 0 1

