Jrue Holiday and the Boston Celtics hit the court versus the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8:00 PM ET on Monday.

Holiday, in his most recent time out, had 18 points, nine rebounds and 10 assists in a 124-114 win over the Nets.

In this article we will look at Holiday's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Jrue Holiday Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Points Prop: Over 13.5 (-114)

Over 13.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-147)

Over 4.5 (-147) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (-159)

Over 5.5 (-159) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-122)

Timberwolves 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Timberwolves conceded 115.8 points per game last year, 18th in the NBA.

Conceding 44.7 rebounds per game last season, the Timberwolves were 22nd in the league in that category.

The Timberwolves conceded 25 assists per game last season (10th in the NBA).

The Timberwolves were the 16th-ranked team in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, giving up 12.3 makes per game.

Jrue Holiday vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/4/2022 34 29 8 6 4 0 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.