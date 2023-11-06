The Colorado Buffaloes play the LSU Tigers at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, tips at 7:30 PM ET on TNT.

LSU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
  • TV: TNT

LSU vs. Colorado 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Buffaloes put up 11.3 more points per game last year (69.2) than the Tigers allowed (57.9).
  • When Colorado gave up fewer than 82.3 points last season, it went 22-5.
  • Last year, the 82.3 points per game the Tigers averaged were 23 more points than the Buffaloes allowed (59.3).
  • When LSU scored more than 59.3 points last season, it went 27-1.
  • The Tigers shot 46.4% from the field last season, 5.8 percentage points higher than the 40.6% the Buffaloes allowed to opponents.
  • The Buffaloes' 41.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 5.3 percentage points higher than the Tigers allowed to their opponents (36%).

LSU Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Colorado - T-Mobile Arena
11/9/2023 Queens (NC) - Pete Maravich Assembly Center
11/12/2023 Mississippi Valley State - Pete Maravich Assembly Center

Colorado Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 LSU - T-Mobile Arena
11/8/2023 Le Moyne - CU Events Center
11/12/2023 Oklahoma State - CU Events Center

