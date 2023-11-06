The Colorado Buffaloes play the LSU Tigers at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, tips at 7:30 PM ET on TNT.

LSU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: TNT

LSU vs. Colorado 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Buffaloes put up 11.3 more points per game last year (69.2) than the Tigers allowed (57.9).

When Colorado gave up fewer than 82.3 points last season, it went 22-5.

Last year, the 82.3 points per game the Tigers averaged were 23 more points than the Buffaloes allowed (59.3).

When LSU scored more than 59.3 points last season, it went 27-1.

The Tigers shot 46.4% from the field last season, 5.8 percentage points higher than the 40.6% the Buffaloes allowed to opponents.

The Buffaloes' 41.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 5.3 percentage points higher than the Tigers allowed to their opponents (36%).

LSU Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 Colorado - T-Mobile Arena 11/9/2023 Queens (NC) - Pete Maravich Assembly Center 11/12/2023 Mississippi Valley State - Pete Maravich Assembly Center

Colorado Schedule