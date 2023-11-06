Monday's game between the Albany Great Danes (0-0) and the Merrimack Warriors (0-0) at Hammel Court has a projected final score of 64-57 based on our computer prediction, with Albany taking home the win. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 6.

Last season, the Warriors went 15-16 in the season.

Merrimack vs. Albany Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Hammel Court in North Andover, Massachusetts

Merrimack vs. Albany Score Prediction

Prediction: Albany 64, Merrimack 57

Merrimack Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Warriors' -140 scoring differential last season (outscored by 4.5 points per game) was a result of putting up 61.5 points per game (250th in college basketball) while allowing 66 per contest (227th in college basketball).

With 64.9 points per game in NEC matchups, Merrimack tallied 3.4 more points per game in conference games compared to its season average (61.5 PPG).

The Warriors posted 63.3 points per game last season at home, which was 3.8 more points than they averaged in road games (59.5).

Defensively Merrimack was better at home last season, ceding 63.8 points per game, compared to 68.3 on the road.

