The Vermont Catamounts (0-0) hit the court against the Merrimack Warriors (0-0) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023 on ESPN+.

Merrimack vs. Vermont Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium in Burlington, Vermont

Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium in Burlington, Vermont TV: ESPN+

Merrimack Stats Insights

The Warriors shot at a 41.9% rate from the field last season, 2.8 percentage points below the 44.7% shooting opponents of the Catamounts averaged.

Last season, Merrimack had a 6-2 record in games the team collectively shot better than 44.7% from the field.

The Catamounts ranked 351st in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Warriors ranked 349th.

The Warriors put up an average of 62.6 points per game last year, only 4.3 fewer points than the 66.9 the Catamounts gave up to opponents.

Merrimack put together an 8-2 record last season in games it scored more than 66.9 points.

Merrimack Home & Away Comparison

At home, Merrimack scored 64.9 points per game last season. Away, it scored 60.9.

The Warriors conceded 58.2 points per game at home last season, and 65.2 on the road.

Merrimack sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (7.1 per game) than on the road (7.5) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.8%) than on the road (30.8%).

Merrimack Upcoming Schedule