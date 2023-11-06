Monday's contest features the Vermont Catamounts (0-0) and the Merrimack Warriors (0-0) clashing at Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 73-59 victory for heavily favored Vermont according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:30 PM ET on November 6.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Merrimack vs. Vermont Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Burlington, Vermont

Burlington, Vermont Venue: Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium

Merrimack vs. Vermont Score Prediction

Prediction: Vermont 73, Merrimack 59

Spread & Total Prediction for Merrimack vs. Vermont

Computer Predicted Spread: Vermont (-14.3)

Vermont (-14.3) Computer Predicted Total: 132.4

Merrimack Performance Insights

Although Merrimack put up just 62.6 points per game last season (eighth-worst in college basketball), it performed really well on defense, as it ranked 16th-best in college basketball by allowing 62.3 points per game.

The Warriors struggled in terms of rebounding last year, ranking -3-worst in the nation in rebounds per game (26.2) and 13th-worst in rebounds allowed per game (34.7).

Merrimack ranked 211th in the country with 12.6 assists per contest.

The Warriors ranked fifth-best in the nation by forcing 16.6 turnovers per game. They ranked 304th in college basketball by averaging 13.2 turnovers per contest.

The Warriors were 182nd in the country with 7.4 threes per game last year. Meanwhile, they ranked 259th with a 32.7% shooting percentage from downtown.

Merrimack ranked 23rd-best in the nation by ceding 5.8 threes per game. In terms of three-point percentage allowed, it ranked 58th in college basketball at 31.6%.

Of the shots taken by Merrimack last season, 56% of them were two-pointers (65.7% of the team's made baskets) and 44% were threes (34.3%).

