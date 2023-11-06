The Merrimack Warriors (0-0) are double-digit, 13.5-point underdogs against the Vermont Catamounts (0-0) at Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game starts at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's over/under is 128.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Merrimack vs. Vermont Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Burlington, Vermont

Burlington, Vermont Venue: Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Vermont -13.5 128.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Warriors Betting Records & Stats

Merrimack combined with its opponent to score more than 128.5 points in eight of 28 games last season.

The Warriors had a 124.9-point average over/under in their outings last year, 3.6 fewer points than this game's point total.

The Warriors were 14-14-0 against the spread last season.

Merrimack won four, or 30.8%, of the 13 games it played as underdogs last season.

Last season, the Warriors were at least a +700 underdog on the moneyline three times, losing each of those contests.

The implied probability of a win by the Warriors, based on the moneyline, is 12.5%.

Merrimack vs. Vermont Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 128.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 128.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Vermont 22 75.9% 72.7 135.3 66.9 129.2 137.1 Merrimack 8 28.6% 62.6 135.3 62.3 129.2 128.5

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Merrimack Insights & Trends

The Warriors' 62.6 points per game last year were only 4.3 fewer points than the 66.9 the Catamounts allowed.

Merrimack went 5-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall when it scored more than 66.9 points last season.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Merrimack vs. Vermont Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Vermont 17-12-0 1-2 14-15-0 Merrimack 14-14-0 2-2 9-19-0

Merrimack vs. Vermont Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Vermont Merrimack 13-1 Home Record 10-6 9-6 Away Record 8-8 7-3-0 Home ATS Record 5-7-0 9-5-0 Away ATS Record 9-5-0 80.0 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 64.9 69.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 60.9 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-8-0 8-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-9-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.