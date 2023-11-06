How to Watch Northeastern vs. Boston University on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Boston University Terriers (0-0) face the Northeastern Huskies (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Matthews Arena. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on NESN.
Northeastern vs. Boston University Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Matthews Arena in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Northeastern Stats Insights
- The Huskies made 41.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.6 percentage points lower than the Terriers allowed to their opponents (43.4%).
- Northeastern went 7-5 when it shot better than 43.4% from the field.
- The Huskies were the 107th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Terriers finished 134th.
- Last year, the 65.3 points per game the Huskies put up were just 1.9 fewer points than the Terriers allowed (67.2).
- When Northeastern totaled more than 67.2 points last season, it went 7-4.
Northeastern Home & Away Comparison
- Northeastern put up 65.8 points per game at home last year, compared to 64.8 points per game away from home, a difference of one points per contest.
- When playing at home, the Huskies surrendered 9.8 fewer points per game (66.8) than in road games (76.6).
- In home games, Northeastern sunk 7.3 threes per game, which was the same number it averaged away from home. It had a worse three-point percentage at home (33.5%) compared to when playing on the road (34.7%).
Northeastern Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Boston University
|-
|Matthews Arena
|11/11/2023
|@ La Salle
|-
|Tom Gola Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Harvard
|-
|Lavietes Pavilion
