The Boston University Terriers (0-0) face the Northeastern Huskies (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Matthews Arena. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on NESN.

Northeastern vs. Boston University Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Matthews Arena in Boston, Massachusetts
  • TV: NESN
Northeastern Stats Insights

  • The Huskies made 41.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.6 percentage points lower than the Terriers allowed to their opponents (43.4%).
  • Northeastern went 7-5 when it shot better than 43.4% from the field.
  • The Huskies were the 107th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Terriers finished 134th.
  • Last year, the 65.3 points per game the Huskies put up were just 1.9 fewer points than the Terriers allowed (67.2).
  • When Northeastern totaled more than 67.2 points last season, it went 7-4.

Northeastern Home & Away Comparison

  • Northeastern put up 65.8 points per game at home last year, compared to 64.8 points per game away from home, a difference of one points per contest.
  • When playing at home, the Huskies surrendered 9.8 fewer points per game (66.8) than in road games (76.6).
  • In home games, Northeastern sunk 7.3 threes per game, which was the same number it averaged away from home. It had a worse three-point percentage at home (33.5%) compared to when playing on the road (34.7%).

Northeastern Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Boston University - Matthews Arena
11/11/2023 @ La Salle - Tom Gola Arena
11/14/2023 @ Harvard - Lavietes Pavilion

