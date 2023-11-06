The Boston University Terriers (0-0) face the Northeastern Huskies (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Matthews Arena. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on NESN.

Northeastern vs. Boston University Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Matthews Arena in Boston, Massachusetts

Matthews Arena in Boston, Massachusetts TV: NESN

Northeastern Stats Insights

The Huskies made 41.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.6 percentage points lower than the Terriers allowed to their opponents (43.4%).

Northeastern went 7-5 when it shot better than 43.4% from the field.

The Huskies were the 107th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Terriers finished 134th.

Last year, the 65.3 points per game the Huskies put up were just 1.9 fewer points than the Terriers allowed (67.2).

When Northeastern totaled more than 67.2 points last season, it went 7-4.

Northeastern Home & Away Comparison

Northeastern put up 65.8 points per game at home last year, compared to 64.8 points per game away from home, a difference of one points per contest.

When playing at home, the Huskies surrendered 9.8 fewer points per game (66.8) than in road games (76.6).

In home games, Northeastern sunk 7.3 threes per game, which was the same number it averaged away from home. It had a worse three-point percentage at home (33.5%) compared to when playing on the road (34.7%).

Northeastern Upcoming Schedule