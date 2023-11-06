The Northeastern Huskies will open their 2023-24 campaign facing the Boston University Terriers on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on NESN.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Northeastern vs. Boston University matchup in this article.

Northeastern vs. Boston University Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Matthews Arena in Boston, Massachusetts

Matthews Arena in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

Northeastern vs. Boston University Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Northeastern Moneyline Boston University Moneyline BetMGM Northeastern (-8.5) 132.5 -450 +340 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Northeastern (-8.5) 131.5 -470 +340 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Northeastern vs. Boston University Betting Trends (2022-23)

Northeastern covered nine times in 26 chances against the spread last season.

A total of 16 Huskies games last season went over the point total.

Boston University compiled a 14-14-0 record against the spread last season.

A total of 18 of the Terriers' games last season went over the point total.

