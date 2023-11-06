Northeastern vs. Boston University: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 6
The Northeastern Huskies will open their 2023-24 campaign facing the Boston University Terriers on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on NESN.
You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Northeastern vs. Boston University matchup in this article.
Northeastern vs. Boston University Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Matthews Arena in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: NESN
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Northeastern vs. Boston University Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Northeastern Moneyline
|Boston University Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Northeastern (-8.5)
|132.5
|-450
|+340
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Northeastern (-8.5)
|131.5
|-470
|+340
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Northeastern vs. Boston University Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Northeastern covered nine times in 26 chances against the spread last season.
- A total of 16 Huskies games last season went over the point total.
- Boston University compiled a 14-14-0 record against the spread last season.
- A total of 18 of the Terriers' games last season went over the point total.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.