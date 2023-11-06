Monday's game features the Northeastern Huskies (0-0) and the Boston University Terriers (0-0) squaring off at Matthews Arena in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 69-67 win for Northeastern according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on November 6.

The game has no line set.

Northeastern vs. Boston University Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Where: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Matthews Arena

Northeastern vs. Boston University Score Prediction

Prediction: Northeastern 69, Boston University 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Northeastern vs. Boston University

Computer Predicted Spread: Northeastern (-0.2)

Northeastern (-0.2) Computer Predicted Total: 135.4

Northeastern Performance Insights

With 65.3 points scored per game and 71.7 points allowed last year, Northeastern was 328th in college basketball on offense and 231st on defense.

On the glass, the Huskies were 107th in the country in rebounds (32.9 per game) last year. They were 90th in rebounds allowed (29.8 per game).

Last season Northeastern was ranked 211th in the country in assists with 12.6 per game.

The Huskies made 7.0 3-pointers per game and shot 33.2% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 219th and 231st, respectively, in the nation.

Giving up 6.0 3-pointers per game and conceding 34.9% from beyond the arc last season, Northeastern was 38th and 256th in the nation, respectively, in those categories.

Northeastern took 62.8% of its shots from inside the arc, and 37.2% from beyond it last season. In terms of makes, 70.4% of Northeastern's buckets were 2-pointers, and 29.6% were 3-pointers.

