The Northeastern Huskies (0-0) are favored by 8.5 points against the Boston University Terriers (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on NESN. The over/under for the matchup is 132.5.

Northeastern vs. Boston University Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Where: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Matthews Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Northeastern -8.5 132.5

Northeastern Betting Records & Stats

Northeastern and its opponents combined to score more than 132.5 points in 16 of 26 games last season.

Northeastern's contests last season had an average of 137 points, 4.5 more than this game's over/under.

Northeastern covered nine times in 26 chances against the spread last season.

Northeastern won 63.6% of the games last season in which it was the moneyline favorite (7-4).

The Huskies played as a moneyline favorite of -450 or shorter in just two games last season, and they split them 1-1.

Northeastern has an implied moneyline win probability of 81.8% in this contest.

Northeastern vs. Boston University Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 132.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 132.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Northeastern 16 61.5% 65.3 132.4 71.7 138.9 135.3 Boston University 18 64.3% 67.1 132.4 67.2 138.9 134.6

Additional Northeastern Insights & Trends

Last year, the 65.3 points per game the Huskies recorded were only 1.9 fewer points than the Terriers gave up (67.2).

Northeastern had a 6-2 record against the spread and a 7-4 record overall last season when scoring more than 67.2 points.

Northeastern vs. Boston University Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Northeastern 9-17-0 1-2 16-10-0 Boston University 14-14-0 2-1 18-10-0

Northeastern vs. Boston University Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Northeastern Boston University 6-6 Home Record 9-4 3-12 Away Record 6-11 4-7-0 Home ATS Record 6-5-0 4-9-0 Away ATS Record 8-8-0 65.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.2 64.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.7 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-4-0 9-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-6-0

