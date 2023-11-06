On Monday at 8:00 PM ET, the Boston Bruins square off with the Dallas Stars. Is Parker Wotherspoon going to score a goal in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Parker Wotherspoon score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Wotherspoon 2022-23 stats and insights

Wotherspoon did not score in 12 games last season.

Wotherspoon produced no points on the power play last season.

Stars 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Stars were one of the stingiest units in NHL action, giving up 215 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank third.

The Stars shut out opponents six times last season. As a team, they averaged 20.1 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Bruins vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSWX

ESPN+, NESN, and BSSWX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

