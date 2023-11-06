Will Parker Wotherspoon Score a Goal Against the Stars on November 6?
On Monday at 8:00 PM ET, the Boston Bruins square off with the Dallas Stars. Is Parker Wotherspoon going to score a goal in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Parker Wotherspoon score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)
Wotherspoon 2022-23 stats and insights
- Wotherspoon did not score in 12 games last season.
- Wotherspoon produced no points on the power play last season.
Stars 2022-23 defensive stats
- Defensively, the Stars were one of the stingiest units in NHL action, giving up 215 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank third.
- The Stars shut out opponents six times last season. As a team, they averaged 20.1 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.
Bruins vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 6, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSWX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
