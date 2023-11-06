The George Washington Colonials (0-0) take on the Stonehill Skyhawks (0-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Stonehill vs. George Washington Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center in Washington D.C.

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Stonehill Stats Insights

The Skyhawks shot 44.1% from the field, 0.5% lower than the 44.6% the Colonials' opponents shot last season.

Last season, Stonehill had a 9-4 record in games the team collectively shot better than 44.6% from the field.

The Skyhawks were the 343rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Colonials finished 246th.

The Skyhawks put up 9.7 fewer points per game last year (67.0) than the Colonials allowed (76.7).

When it scored more than 76.7 points last season, Stonehill went 4-2.

Stonehill Home & Away Comparison

At home, Stonehill averaged 69.5 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 64.4.

At home, the Skyhawks gave up 64.5 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 71.8.

Beyond the arc, Stonehill knocked down fewer triples away (7.2 per game) than at home (9.0) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (34.2%) than at home (37.1%) as well.

Stonehill Upcoming Schedule