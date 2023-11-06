How to Watch Stonehill vs. George Washington on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 2:18 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The George Washington Colonials (0-0) take on the Stonehill Skyhawks (0-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Stonehill vs. George Washington Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center in Washington D.C.
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Stonehill Stats Insights
- The Skyhawks shot 44.1% from the field, 0.5% lower than the 44.6% the Colonials' opponents shot last season.
- Last season, Stonehill had a 9-4 record in games the team collectively shot better than 44.6% from the field.
- The Skyhawks were the 343rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Colonials finished 246th.
- The Skyhawks put up 9.7 fewer points per game last year (67.0) than the Colonials allowed (76.7).
- When it scored more than 76.7 points last season, Stonehill went 4-2.
Stonehill Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Stonehill averaged 69.5 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 64.4.
- At home, the Skyhawks gave up 64.5 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 71.8.
- Beyond the arc, Stonehill knocked down fewer triples away (7.2 per game) than at home (9.0) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (34.2%) than at home (37.1%) as well.
Stonehill Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ George Washington
|-
|Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
|11/9/2023
|Army
|-
|Merkert Gymnasium
|11/11/2023
|@ UConn
|-
|XL Center
