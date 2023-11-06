Stonehill vs. George Washington: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 6
The George Washington Colonials go up against the Stonehill Skyhawks on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the George Washington vs. Stonehill matchup.
Stonehill vs. George Washington Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Stonehill vs. George Washington Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|George Washington Moneyline
|Stonehill Moneyline
|BetMGM
|George Washington (-10.5)
|143.5
|-650
|+450
|FanDuel
|George Washington (-10.5)
|142.5
|-750
|+490
Stonehill vs. George Washington Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Stonehill put together a 13-10-0 record against the spread last year.
- The Skyhawks had an ATS record of 3-2 when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs last season.
- George Washington went 14-14-0 ATS last season.
- A total of 18 Colonials games last season went over the point total.
