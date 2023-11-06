The George Washington Colonials go up against the Stonehill Skyhawks on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the George Washington vs. Stonehill matchup.

Stonehill vs. George Washington Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center in Washington D.C.

Charles E. Smith Athletic Center in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Stonehill vs. George Washington Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total George Washington Moneyline Stonehill Moneyline BetMGM George Washington (-10.5) 143.5 -650 +450 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel George Washington (-10.5) 142.5 -750 +490 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Stonehill vs. George Washington Betting Trends (2022-23)

Stonehill put together a 13-10-0 record against the spread last year.

The Skyhawks had an ATS record of 3-2 when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs last season.

George Washington went 14-14-0 ATS last season.

A total of 18 Colonials games last season went over the point total.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.