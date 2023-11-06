Monday's contest between the George Washington Colonials (0-0) and the Stonehill Skyhawks (0-0) at Charles E. Smith Athletic Center should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 78-67 and heavily favors George Washington to come out on top. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on November 6.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Stonehill vs. George Washington Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Washington D.C.

Venue: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center

Stonehill vs. George Washington Score Prediction

Prediction: George Washington 78, Stonehill 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Stonehill vs. George Washington

Computer Predicted Spread: George Washington (-10.1)

George Washington (-10.1) Computer Predicted Total: 144.9

Stonehill Performance Insights

With 67.0 points per game on offense, Stonehill ranked 299th in college basketball last year. On defense, it gave up 69.6 points per contest, which ranked 159th in college basketball.

While the Skyhawks were in the bottom 25 in the country in boards per game with 28.0 (16th-worst), they ranked 319th in college basketball with 33.6 rebounds allowed per game.

Stonehill ranked 249th in the nation with 12.2 assists per game.

The Skyhawks were 272nd in the country with 12.8 turnovers per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 95th with 13.0 forced turnovers per game.

The Skyhawks were 134th in the nation with 7.7 threes per game last year. Meanwhile, they ranked 108th with a 35.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc.

Stonehill gave up 8.2 threes per game (290th-ranked in college basketball). It allowed opposing teams to shoot 34.4% (229th-ranked) from three-point land.

Stonehill attempted 30.8 two-pointers per game last season, which accounted for 58.5% of the shots it took (and 66.8% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 21.8 threes per contest, which were 41.5% of its shots (and 33.2% of the team's buckets).

