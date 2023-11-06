The George Washington Colonials (0-0) square off against the Stonehill Skyhawks (0-0) as double-digit, 10.5-point favorites on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 143.5.

Stonehill vs. George Washington Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under George Washington -10.5 143.5

Skyhawks Betting Records & Stats

Stonehill played eight games last season that finished with more than 143.5 points.

Skyhawks contests last year had a 136.5-point average over/under, 7.0 fewer points than this game's point total.

Against the spread, the Skyhawks were 13-10-0 last year.

Stonehill was underdogs in 13 games last season and won four (30.8%) of those contests.

The Skyhawks had a record of 1-3 in games where bookmakers had them as underdogs of at least +450 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 18.2% chance of a victory for the Skyhawks.

Stonehill vs. George Washington Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 143.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 143.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total George Washington 20 71.4% 76.3 143.3 76.7 146.3 145 Stonehill 8 34.8% 67.0 143.3 69.6 146.3 139.6

Additional Stonehill Insights & Trends

The Skyhawks scored an average of 67.0 points per game last year, 9.7 fewer points than the 76.7 the Colonials gave up to opponents.

Stonehill went 3-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall when it scored more than 76.7 points last season.

Stonehill vs. George Washington Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) George Washington 14-14-0 1-1 18-10-0 Stonehill 13-10-0 3-2 6-17-0

Stonehill vs. George Washington Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

George Washington Stonehill 11-6 Home Record 7-4 5-6 Away Record 6-12 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 5-3-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 77.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.5 76.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.4 9-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-6-0 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-10-0

