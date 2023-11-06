Monday's game between the Boston University Terriers (0-0) and the UMass Lowell River Hawks (0-0) at Case Gym should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 71-50 and heavily favors Boston University to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on November 6.

The River Hawks went 5-22 last season.

UMass Lowell vs. Boston University Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Case Gym in Boston, Massachusetts

UMass Lowell vs. Boston University Score Prediction

Prediction: Boston University 71, UMass Lowell 50

UMass Lowell Performance Insights (2022-23)

The River Hawks were outscored by 11.1 points per game last season (scoring 53.3 points per game to rank 348th in college basketball while giving up 64.4 per outing to rank 183rd in college basketball) and had a -300 scoring differential overall.

UMass Lowell averaged 1.3 more points in America East action (54.6) than overall (53.3).

In 2022-23, the River Hawks averaged 0.1 fewer points per game at home (53.2) than on the road (53.3).

UMass Lowell allowed fewer points at home (62.4 per game) than away (66.2) last season.

