How to Watch the UMass Lowell vs. Boston University Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The Boston University Terriers play the UMass Lowell River Hawks on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams.
UMass Lowell Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Case Gym in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UMass Lowell vs. Boston University 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The River Hawks' 53.3 points per game last year were only four fewer points than the 57.3 the Terriers gave up to opponents.
- UMass Lowell went 5-14 last season when giving up fewer than 68.1 points.
- Last year, the 68.1 points per game the Terriers averaged were only 3.7 more points than the River Hawks gave up (64.4).
- Boston University had an 18-2 record last season when scoring more than 64.4 points.
- Last season, the Terriers had a 40% shooting percentage from the field, which was 12.1% lower than the 52.1% of shots the River Hawks' opponents knocked down.
- The River Hawks' 26.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 25.8 percentage points lower than the Terriers given up to their opponents (52.3%).
UMass Lowell Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Boston University
|-
|Case Gym
|11/10/2023
|@ Rhode Island
|-
|Thomas F. Ryan Center
|11/13/2023
|@ Holy Cross
|-
|Hart Recreation Center
