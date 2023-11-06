The Boston University Terriers play the UMass Lowell River Hawks on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams.

UMass Lowell Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Case Gym in Boston, Massachusetts

Case Gym in Boston, Massachusetts TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UMass Lowell vs. Boston University 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The River Hawks' 53.3 points per game last year were only four fewer points than the 57.3 the Terriers gave up to opponents.

UMass Lowell went 5-14 last season when giving up fewer than 68.1 points.

Last year, the 68.1 points per game the Terriers averaged were only 3.7 more points than the River Hawks gave up (64.4).

Boston University had an 18-2 record last season when scoring more than 64.4 points.

Last season, the Terriers had a 40% shooting percentage from the field, which was 12.1% lower than the 52.1% of shots the River Hawks' opponents knocked down.

The River Hawks' 26.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 25.8 percentage points lower than the Terriers given up to their opponents (52.3%).

UMass Lowell Schedule