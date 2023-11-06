The Boston University Terriers play the UMass Lowell River Hawks on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams.

UMass Lowell Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Case Gym in Boston, Massachusetts
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UMass Lowell vs. Boston University 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The River Hawks' 53.3 points per game last year were only four fewer points than the 57.3 the Terriers gave up to opponents.
  • UMass Lowell went 5-14 last season when giving up fewer than 68.1 points.
  • Last year, the 68.1 points per game the Terriers averaged were only 3.7 more points than the River Hawks gave up (64.4).
  • Boston University had an 18-2 record last season when scoring more than 64.4 points.
  • Last season, the Terriers had a 40% shooting percentage from the field, which was 12.1% lower than the 52.1% of shots the River Hawks' opponents knocked down.
  • The River Hawks' 26.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 25.8 percentage points lower than the Terriers given up to their opponents (52.3%).

UMass Lowell Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Boston University - Case Gym
11/10/2023 @ Rhode Island - Thomas F. Ryan Center
11/13/2023 @ Holy Cross - Hart Recreation Center

