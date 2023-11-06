Monday's game features the UMass Minutewomen (0-0) and the Saint Peter's Peacocks (0-0) clashing at William D. Mullins Center in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 86-43 victory for heavily favored UMass according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on November 6.

A season ago, the Minutewomen went 27-7 in the season.

UMass vs. Saint Peter's Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

UMass vs. Saint Peter's Score Prediction

Prediction: UMass 86, Saint Peter's 43

UMass Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Minutewomen outscored opponents by 12.9 points per game last season, with a +439 scoring differential overall. They put up 76.2 points per game (25th in college basketball) and gave up 63.3 per outing (148th in college basketball).

With 74.9 points per game in A-10 tilts, UMass posted 1.3 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (76.2 PPG).

Offensively the Minutewomen played worse at home last season, scoring 75.1 points per game, compared to 76.7 per game when playing on the road.

UMass allowed the same number of points in home games and away from home (62.0) last season.

