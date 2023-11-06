The Saint Peter's Peacocks battle the UMass Minutewomen at William D. Mullins Center on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, begins at 6:00 PM ET.

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

UMass vs. Saint Peter's 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Peacocks scored 13.1 fewer points per game last year (50.2) than the Minutewomen allowed their opponents to score (63.3).

When Saint Peter's gave up fewer than 76.2 points last season, it went 0-22.

Last year, the Minutewomen put up 7.2 more points per game (76.2) than the Peacocks allowed (69.0).

UMass went 20-2 last season when scoring more than 69.0 points.

