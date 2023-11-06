How to Watch the UMass vs. Saint Peter's Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:08 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
The Saint Peter's Peacocks battle the UMass Minutewomen at William D. Mullins Center on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, begins at 6:00 PM ET.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
UMass Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: William D. Mullins Center in Amherst, Massachusetts
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
UMass vs. Saint Peter's 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Peacocks scored 13.1 fewer points per game last year (50.2) than the Minutewomen allowed their opponents to score (63.3).
- When Saint Peter's gave up fewer than 76.2 points last season, it went 0-22.
- Last year, the Minutewomen put up 7.2 more points per game (76.2) than the Peacocks allowed (69.0).
- UMass went 20-2 last season when scoring more than 69.0 points.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UMass Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Saint Peter's
|-
|William D. Mullins Center
|11/9/2023
|@ Northeastern
|-
|Cabot Center
|11/12/2023
|@ Maine
|-
|Cross Insurance Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.